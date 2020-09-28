Max Ehrich has hinted his relationship with Demi Lovato is over for good.

The 'Young and the Restless' star admitted it was the end of a ''chapter'', hinting that his romance with the 'Confident' singer is over for sure, after he previously insisted his relationship with Demi hasn't ''officially ended''.

Taking to his Instagram story, he shared with his followers: ''One chapter finally closed this am. And now I turn the page. Focused on wellness, love, God, my family, friends and my art. Good vibes only :) x (sic)''

It comes after Max insisted his relationship with Demi hasn't ''officially ended''.

The 29-year-old actor said in a now-deleted Instagram Story: ''Up to this moment we haven't spoken over the phone ... we haven't even officially ended anything to each other. Literally. I'm here in real time with y'all.

''I love Demetria and just want her to be healthy and safe ... If you're reading this ... I love you always ... unconditionally ... no matter what.''

The actor then told followers to ''go stream'' Demi's song 'It's OK Not To Be OK'.

He added: ''They lyrics are incredible. Her voice is impeccable. Keep it at #1 forever. It's what Demetria deserves. I love you ...

''Give her the Grammy she deserves! ... Demetria is THEE best female vocalist alive. And everyone should know it ... She inspires me every day and is an INCREDIBLE human being. I know it's not her writing these stories. It's a machine. I love her unconditionally. Demetria I love you always and forever. (sic)''

On Friday (25.09.20), Max claimed on social media he had no idea about the break-up until he checked news articles online.