Maude Apatow believes "anyone" can wear red lipstick.

The 'Euphoria' actress admitted some of her friends are wary of a bold lip colour but she is a big fan of a bright Laura Mercier matte colour and has encouraged her pals to follow her lead.

She said: “I have friends who say, ‘Ugh, I can’t pull off a red lip.’ I'm like, I don’t think that’s true. I think anyone can!”

But Maude admitted she wouldn't adopt the bold looks seen in 'Euphoria', and admires the fans that have taken beauty inspiration from the show.

She told Vogue.com: “No one really expected it to be as big as it is.

“It’s so crazy to see people doing Euphoria make-up - and I’m so jealous! I feel like I’m too shy to wear that bold of a look.”

The actress has enjoyed seeing how her character, Lexi Howard's beauty looks have evolved as the show has progressed.

She explained: “My character starts out shy and comes into her own as the season goes on, and you see that with the make-up too. Her make-up looks get a little bit bolder.”

Maude never used to have issues with her skin until she started wearing heavier make-up for work.

She said: "I didn’t really use to do anything with my skin; [it] was just kind of good - I got lucky.

“Then, when I started working and wearing more make-up, [it] got a lot worse, so I needed to come up with a routine...

“Definitely, when I’m working my skin gets a lot worse and it’s taken me a long time to figure out products that don’t make me break out.

"The one big thing I learned, though, is making sure all your make-up comes off at the end of the day.”