'The King's Man' has had its release pushed back until 2021.

Matthew Vaughn's spy flick, a prequel to the 'Kingsman' series, had been set for release in September but will now hit cinemas on February 26, 2021.

It is the latest delay for the film - which stars Ralph Fiennes and Gemma Arterton - which had been slated to premiere in November 2019.

The film, which serves as an origin story to 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' and sequel 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle', and Vaughn revealed that it will sow ''seeds'' for the third film in the main series, which features Taron Egerton and Colin Firth.

The 49-year-old director said: ''We've put seeds for what's going to happen in 'Kingsman 3' all the way back into this. And it's going to be very different.''

The movie is set in the early 1900s and is a fictional story focused around the real life Duke of Lancaster's Regiment of the British Army which for over a 100 years has included Kingsman as a unique rank and shows the early beginnings of the spy agency.

Vaughn previously revealed that he hopes to turn 'The King's Man' into a series to rival the James Bond franchise and is keen to take the story forward on either film or TV.

He explained: ''If we go down the TV route we can explore the rise of Hitler, then go into World War II.

''For me, it would be amazing to finally get to the Cold War.''