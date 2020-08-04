'The King's Man' will sow ''seeds'' for the third 'Kingsman' film, director Matthew Vaughn has revealed.

The 49-year-old filmmaker has helmed upcoming spy flick, which explores the origins of the Kingsman secret service, and has confirmed it will hint at events of the third movie of the 'Kingsman' franchise, which will star Taron Egerton and Colin Firth.

In an interview with Empire magazine, Matthew said of the film - which is set amid World War I: ''We've put seeds for what's going to happen in 'Kingsman 3' all the way back into this. And it's going to be very different.''

The 'Layer Cake' director revealed that he is also considering getting behind the camera for the untitled third motion picture, having previously planned to hand over to another filmmaker.

Vaughn said: ''I actually don't know what I want to do. There is an opportunity for a director to really change it up, but I'm considering it.''

Matthew also hinted that he could release an extended version of 'The King's Man', having removed some of the ruder jokes from the final cut of the movie.

He explained: ''I've cut so much out of this film that there's going to be a 40-minute longer version. I'll do 'The King's Man Vaughn Cut'. I've got a few really dirty f****** jokes in there.''

Matthew previously suggested that he hoped to turn 'The King's Man', which stars Ralph Fiennes and Gemma Arterton, into a franchise to rival the James Bond series. He is keen to take the story forward on either film or television to rival the adventures of 007.

He said: ''If we go down the TV route we can explore the rise of Hitler, then go into World War II.

''For me, it would be amazing to finally get to the Cold War.''