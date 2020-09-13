Matthew Vaughn has revealed that he kept making Rhys Ifans eat Bakewell tests when filming a scene for 'The King's Man'.
Matthew Vaughn kept making Rhys Ifans eat Bakewell tarts on the set of 'The King's Man'.
The 49-year-old filmmaker revealed that the 'Notting Hill' star ''ate 30 to 40 tarts'' in the scene between Rasputin (played by Rhys) and the Duke of Oxford (Ralph Fiennes).
In an interview with SFX magazine, Matthew recalled: ''There's a massive scene which is literally four minutes of Ralph and Rasputin, and they're just looking at each other and talking and talking.
''It was a tough scene to shoot because it was all about a tart. Rhys had to eat a Bakewell tart. Within two days I'd say he ate 30 to 40 tarts and didn't complain once.
''And then I started finding it funny, and got him to eat more and more, which was probably bad. That was probably the toughest.''
Matthew - whose previous credits including 'Layer Cake' and 'Kick-Ass' - also explained how he feels more pressure making small-scale productions, citing his experience as a producer on 'Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels' as an example.
He explained: ''Weirdly, I think the smaller movies are harder than the bigger movies. With the bigger movies you've got so many people, you've got money, you can sometimes buy your way out of trouble.
''When we made 'Lock, Stock' that was the most pressure I ever had in my life. We made it for 900 grand. I had real gangsters saying there were going to blow my knees off if their part was cut out - and they couldn't act. I thought, 'I'm definitely cutting them out!' It's the only time in my life I've had a f****** panic attack.
''So that was pressure. This is fun. I love it. I don't feel pressure when I'm making movies.''
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service seemed to come out of nowhere, ruffling feathers...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
Based on the true story of an unapologetic underdog who never won anything, this British...
Until the special effects take over in the final act, this is an unusually gritty,...
With virtually the same tone as they used in their superhero spoof Kick-Ass, filmmakers Matthew...
A young teen with an incredible IQ and first-rate academic performance takes the wrong path...
New writer-director Wadlow (Never Back Down) makes one severe misstep with this sequel to Matthew...
The team behind Stardust brings us the superhero movie we always wanted: brazen, raucous and...
After beginning his career with two frenetic crime films (Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels;...