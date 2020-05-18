Matthew Perry is reportedly ''back on'' Raya.

The 50-year-old actor has turned to the exclusive, invitation-only dating app in a bid to find love after his two-year relationship with Molly Hurwitz came to an end earlier this month.

A source confirmed to Us Weekly magazine that Matthew, who deleted his profile when he began his relationship with the 29-year-old talent agent, had reactivated his account on the app.

They added: ''He is messaging girls and getting back into online dating again.''

News the former 'Friends' star is ready to date again comes just two weeks after it was revealed he was single.

A source said earlier this month: ''It happened very recently.

''It was very amicable, but they have both decided to go their separate ways.''

The former couple's relationship was only revealed in December, when it was discovered they had been ''secretly'' together for some time.

And it was even claimed Matthew's friends thought he'd finally found the one.

A source previously said: ''His inner circle have wanted to see him settle down for a long time, especially Courteney Cox, and they hope him and Molly go the distance.

''Molly prefers nights in his private cinema watching films and eating home-cooked meals than going out.''

Molly took to Instagram in February to pay tribute to Matthew for Valentine's Day, where she revealed it was their second romantic holiday together.

Molly's post - which also made reference to Matthew's decision to join Instagram - confirmed the pair have been together since at least February 2019, but it is unknown when they officially began dating.

The beauty wrote: ''Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favorite (sic)''