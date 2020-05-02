Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz have split.

The 50-year-old actor had been dating Molly, 29, who works for Zero Gravity Management, for almost two years but the pair recently decided to end the relationship.

A source told In Touch Weekly: ''It happened very recently.

''It was very amicable, but they have both decided to go their separate ways.''

The split will come as a surprise as it was recently revealed that friends of the actor were hoping he would ''settle down'' with the beauty.

Sources said Matthew's close pal and 'Friends' co-star Courteney Cox was particularly keen to see him get engaged to Molly, as the pair already enjoy quiet nights in together over going out.

An insider told Us Weekly magazine: ''His inner circle have wanted to see him settle down for a long time, especially Courteney Cox, and they hope him and Molly go the distance.

''Molly prefers nights in his private cinema watching films and eating home-cooked meals than going out.''

Molly took to Instagram in February to pay tribute to Matthew for Valentine's Day where she revealed it was their second romantic holiday together.

Molly's post - which also made reference to Matthew's decision to join Instagram - confirmed the pair have been together since at least February 2019, but it is unknown when they officially began dating.

The beauty wrote: ''Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favorite (sic)''

Meanwhile, sources said the couple are ''happy''.

One insider said: ''She's brought him to a place where he's positive and confident. Nobody can remember seeing him this happy. He's got a spring in his step that wasn't there before.''

And it's thought the pair could move in together soon.

The source added: ''Molly has her own apartment but has been spending more and more time at his [place].''