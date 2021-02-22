Movie star Matthew Modine has confessed he regrets rejecting 'Big'.
Matthew Modine regrets rejecting the lead role in 'Big'.
The 61-year-old actor was offered the chance to star in the iconic 1988 movie and revealed that it had a "much darker" tone before Tom Hanks joined the cast.
He shared: "I wish I’d done 'Big'. When the script was sent to me, it was a much darker movie.
"They had offered the film to Robert De Niro and Harrison Ford before coming to me, so it didn’t make sense, ’cause those guys are almost 20 years older than me.
"I thought if I was cast in the film, it wouldn’t have the irony it needed. Obviously, the tone changed so much, and Tom Hanks is terrific in the film. It would have been very different with me."
Meanwhile, Matthew is confident that rifts in American society can be healed over the coming months.
However, the Hollywood star thinks the country needs to dig deep following a year of unrest.
He told The Independent: "America has never dealt honestly with what its history is – the slaughter of the indigenous people, the enslavement of millions of Africans that were brought over to build our country.
"The dream is for everyone to have an equal voice, for racial and social justice, but you can’t do that until you deal with cracks in the foundation that this country was built upon."
Matthew thinks the US needs to be more realistic and honest about its problems in order to avoid repeating "mistakes".
He said: "The truth is, if we look in the mirror to see ourselves as who we are, it’s bull****.
"The only way I believe we can recover is if we honestly look at our past - otherwise, we’re going to continually make these mistakes."
As the second month of 2021 gets ever nearer we take a look at the new releases that are set to delight our ears over the coming weeks.
"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," came the not altogether unexpected announcement from...
Here's what the public had to say about the death of Phil Spector.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
The singer awkwardly responded to potential backlash regarding her new album cover.
Five years ago, on the day of his 69th birthday and two days before his death, David Bowie released his 25th, and final studio album, 'Blackstar'.
This British satirical comedy may be a bit of a mess, but since it's based...
Lisa and Kate are two sisters on vacation in Mexico and they're looking for a...
Steve Jobs founded Apple Inc. with his techie pal Steve Wozniak after leaving Reed College...
Emily Smith-Dungy is a 16-year-old super high achieving student with a great passion for jumping...
Steve Jobs is the late founder of Apple Inc. and who was a technological pioneer...
When the credits roll at the end of this overlong action epic, it feels like...
Bruce Wayne returns to Gotham after eight years in The Dark Knight Rises, his alias...
Single mom Grace struggles to be there for her adolescent daughter Ansiedad while she manages...
It has been eight years since Harvey Dent was killed, during the Joker's killing spree....
The teaser trailer for The Dark Knight Rises shows an injured James Gordon, one...
David and Catherine Bourne are newlyweds, for their honeymoon they decide to visit the beautiful...
There's only about 22 minutes of plot in "Any Given Sunday," Oliver Stone's innovative, bone-crunching...