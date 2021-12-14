Matthew Mcconaughey has revealed that he wants to star in another movie with Kate Hudson after they worked together on 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' and 'Fool's Gold'.
Matthew Mcconaughey hopes to work with Kate Hudson again.
The 52-year-old star has featured with the actress in the movies 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' and 'Fool's Gold' and believes the chemistry between the pair means they enjoy working together on the big screen.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his animated comedy sequel 'Sing 2', Matthew said: "She's fun to work with! She's fun, she's rock and roll.
"(For a romcom to work), the male and the female, or whoever the two leads are, they have to have some kind of chemistry where you go, 'I buy that! I wanna be there!'
"And we pulled that off a few times. And that's why we like working with each other."
The 'Wolf of Wall Street' star says he would be up for starring with Kate if "the right script for the right movie" was found.
The Oscar-winning star is reprising his role as Buster Moon – an enthusiastic koala who leads a team of animals looking to impress a big-time producer with their stage show – and believes that the whole family will be happy to tune into the film.
Matthew said: "With a lot of animated films, the kids drag us to them... but if you get one that I want to go to, that my mother and my grandmother also want to go to... then you've got something for the whole family. Which is what we have in this."
The actor also revealed that he has got "more street cred" with his children since starring in the animated movies – which also features the voices of Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson and Taron Egerton.
Matthew – who shares Levi, 13, Vida, 11, and Livingston, eight, with his wife Camila Alves – said: "I've got more street cred at the dinner table now.
"We went years and people would say, 'What's your kids' favourite film that you've done?' And I'd go, 'They haven't see any! I haven't made anything they can see!'"
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...
Jake Chambers is an 11-year-old boy who has been having visions of a strange other...
Based on a true story, this lively and sometimes outrageous adventure is packed with twists...
Since its true story is still so timely after some 150 years, we can forgive...
From Laika (The Boxtrolls), this is one of the most beautiful, sophisticated animated films in...
Kubo is a young boy who lives with his mother. Kubo has always been influences...
Buster Moon is one of the good guys, he's a koala who's lived his life...
The brutal reality of war is those who often die and put their lives on...
Brainy blockbuster maestro Christopher Nolan heads into deep space with this epic adventure, which is...
Indie filmmaking is one of the best niches to find super-talented directors and writers; and...
Richard Linklater is well known in the film industry as one of the stand out...