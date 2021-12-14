Matthew Mcconaughey hopes to work with Kate Hudson again.

The 52-year-old star has featured with the actress in the movies 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' and 'Fool's Gold' and believes the chemistry between the pair means they enjoy working together on the big screen.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his animated comedy sequel 'Sing 2', Matthew said: "She's fun to work with! She's fun, she's rock and roll.

"(For a romcom to work), the male and the female, or whoever the two leads are, they have to have some kind of chemistry where you go, 'I buy that! I wanna be there!'

"And we pulled that off a few times. And that's why we like working with each other."

The 'Wolf of Wall Street' star says he would be up for starring with Kate if "the right script for the right movie" was found.

The Oscar-winning star is reprising his role as Buster Moon – an enthusiastic koala who leads a team of animals looking to impress a big-time producer with their stage show – and believes that the whole family will be happy to tune into the film.

Matthew said: "With a lot of animated films, the kids drag us to them... but if you get one that I want to go to, that my mother and my grandmother also want to go to... then you've got something for the whole family. Which is what we have in this."

The actor also revealed that he has got "more street cred" with his children since starring in the animated movies – which also features the voices of Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson and Taron Egerton.

Matthew – who shares Levi, 13, Vida, 11, and Livingston, eight, with his wife Camila Alves – said: "I've got more street cred at the dinner table now.

"We went years and people would say, 'What's your kids' favourite film that you've done?' And I'd go, 'They haven't see any! I haven't made anything they can see!'"