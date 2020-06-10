'The Gentleman' actor Matthew Mcconaughey has made a vow to personally push for ''righteous and justifiable'' change in society following the Black Lives Matter protests in America.
The 50-year-old Hollywood actor wants to use his status to make a change in American society following the protests that were sparked in the US and several other countries following the death of George Floyd after he was detained by Minneapolis police officers.
Appearing on broadcaster Emmanuel Acho's talk show 'Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man', 'The Gentleman' star insisted he wanted ''to learn, to share and listen - to discuss some common grounds between us, but also expose differences between us''.
He said: ''I'm here to have a conversation hopefully promote more conversation and with the end goal being that we take the time we are now in to constructively turn the page in history through some righteous and justifiable change.
''Equality - the definition of equality, what equality is, and what equality is not - it's been an American issue forever and we continue to work and grow and evolve and debate what the definition of equality should be.''
McConaughey asked Acho, ''How does someone like me; how can I do better as a human? How can I do better as a man? How can I do better as a white man?''
Prompting the host to reply: ''You have to acknowledge there's a problem so that you can take more ownership for the problem.
''You have to acknowledge implicit bias; you have to acknowledge that you'll see a black man and for whatever reason, you would view them as more of a threat than the white man - probably because society told them to.''
