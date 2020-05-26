Matthew Mcconaughey and his wife Camila Alves have donated 110,000 masks to hospitals in Texas.

The 'Gentlemen' star and his spouse teamed up with car manufacturer Lincoln to help deliver the much-needed masks to healthcare workers in Texas who need the protective equipment as they continue to care for those who have been hospitalised with coronavirus.

Posting a picture of himself and his wife in a Lincoln truck loaded with boxes of masks, Matthew wrote on Instagram: ''Thanks to @lincoln for donating 110 thousand masks - me and @camilamcconaughey hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas (sic)''

And the motor company responded to the post, writing: ''Happy to help. Thanks to you and Camila, Matthew!''

This isn't the first time the 50-year-old actor and his wife - with whom he has Levi, 11, Vida, 10, and Livingston, seven - have donated masks to those in need, as the couple previously gave 80,000 units to hospitals in Texas through Bethenny Frankel's BStrong initiative.

Speaking in a statement about the donation last month, 38-year-old Camila said: ''We are happy to be working with Bethenny and B Strong as there is a need especially here in Austin as well as Louisiana to provide protective masks to our first responders. They are out there because they cannot stay home and protecting us and putting themselves at risk. These masks are vital to them to do their jobs. We donated approximately 80K protective masks and BStrong has helped in 15 states and distributed more than 17.5 million and will touch more than 200 medical facilities nationwide.''

Meanwhile, Matthew and his family - including Camila and his mother Kay - recently led a game of virtual bingo for residents of The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living in Round Rock, Texas, during the coronavirus quarantine.