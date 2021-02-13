'Harry Potter' star Matthew Lewis has admitted to having "extreme bouts of laziness".
Matthew Lewis suffers "extreme bouts of laziness".
The 31-year-old actor - who played Neville Longbottom in the 'Harry Potter' film series - has admitted he struggles to find his "on switch" at times.
Asked if he has an off switch, Matthew replied: "Yeah, I think I struggle to find my on switch!
"I can fall into extreme bouts of laziness, which can be very difficult to get out of! Everyone starts a new year with resolutions ... I'm the opposite. I start really sluggishly."
Matthew currently lives in the US, but he returned home to Britain over the Christmas period to surprise his parents.
The movie star was determined to spend time with them, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
He told Total Film magazine: "If I say I'm going to do something, I will follow through and do it.
"I made a choice to surprise my parents for Christmas. They've been shielding the whole year, since all this started, and they're in their old age.
"They've barely even left the house. And we formulated this plan back in the summer that we'd try and pop over [from the US] and see them.
"We managed to make it work. We followed through. We made their Christmas and New Year. My mum screamed so loud, I thought she was gonna bring the house down."
Meanwhile, Matthew previously admitted he finds it "painful" re-watching the 'Harry Potter' movies.
The actor confessed he can't stand seeing himself on screen in the money-spinning franchise.
He said: "I find it quite difficult when too much of me starts to come through in a character.
"It’s easier when I can play someone completely different. Like a police officer in London or someone who’s wealthy.
"At times it’s painful how much of me there is in Neville. When I’m watching, I’m like, ‘That’s not Neville; that’s you.'"
Way, way back in the February of 1980 one twenty year old Bryan Adams released his eponymous debut album, paving the way for the start of his...
As the second month of 2021 gets ever nearer we take a look at the new releases that are set to delight our ears over the coming weeks.
"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," came the not altogether unexpected announcement from...
Twenty five years ago Tori Amos released her third full length album, Boys For Pele.
Here's what the public had to say about the death of Phil Spector.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
The singer awkwardly responded to potential backlash regarding her new album cover.
With a story that links together every cliche from the weepy chick-flick library, this movie...
Up until his recent accident that left him almost entirely paralysed, William Traynor has had...
Harvey Miller had only just got out of prison having spent 12 months inside. Once...
Harry Potter and his friends, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, continue their search for Voldemort's...
Watch the trailer for Harry Potter and the Half-Blood PrinceHarry, Ron and Hermione are fast...
It's gotten to the point where the quality of the films don't really matter: Now...
Harry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixTrailerWe've managed to get our hands on the...