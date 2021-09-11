Matt Smith says 'Last Night In Soho' is a "love letter to London and it makes him really proud of the city he has called home for 10 years.
The 38-year-old actor stars alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie in Edgar Wright’s psychological horror film and Matt says the movie made him "really proud" of London.
He told The Hollywood Reporter: "Having lived in London for 10 years, it felt like a love letter. It’s home. It made me really proud of London — it’s got such flair and such great sense of style. [Wright has] really made it look amazing in the ’60s."
However, he admitted his fears that gentrification has ruined the magic of Soho.
He said: "It’s awful. It really depresses me. Even now I see too many yogurt shops there. Who the fuck goes to yogurt shops? Haven’t we got better things to do that go to yogurt shops? I mean, I say that and I go to pubs and they probably think: Who the fuck goes to pubs?"
Meanwhile, director Wright recently revealed his relief at finally releasing the movie into the world.
He said: "It’s actually very emotional to finally show people this thing we’ve been living with for a long time. Elements of the production are now just intertwined with the film in my head in an emotional way. Both Diana Rigg and Margaret Nolan passed away since we shot the movie. And even on a different level, with Soho itself kind of changing, it makes the film maybe even more poignant than it already was. So with all that in mind, I’m just excited for people to see it because it’s something that’s been quite an emotional journey in a lot of ways."
