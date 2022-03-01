'The Batman' won't be released in Russia at this time.

Warner Bros. Pictures has confirmed the decision just days before the film's planned worldwide debut due to President Vladimir Putin's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, a WarnerMedia spokesperson said: “In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film The Batman in Russia.

“We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy.”

Matt Reeves' movie stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, with Collin Farrell, Paul Dano and Zoe Kravitz also part of the cast.

The decision comes after Disney became the first major studio to halt its upcoming releases in Russia.

On Monday (28.02.22), the studio revealed 'Turning Red' - a Disney and Pixar production - wouldn't open as planned on March 10.

Walt Disney Co. spokesperson said: "Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming Turning Red from Pixar.

“We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation.

"In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees.”

Meanwhile, Sony also confirmed 'Morbius' won't be released in Russia next month.

A Sony Pictures Entertainment spokesperson commented: "Given the ongoing military action in Ukraine and the resulting uncertainty and humanitarian crisis unfolding in that region, we will be pausing our planned theatrical releases in Russia, including the upcoming release of Morbius.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been impacted and hope this crisis will be resolved quickly.”