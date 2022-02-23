Matt Reeves doesn't want to rush a sequel to 'The Batman'.

The 55-year-old director has helmed the hotly-anticipated superhero movie, which already has two sequels planned, but admits that he wants some time to reflect on the film before working on future installments.

Quizzed on his future plans by the Los Angeles Times, Matt said: "I think the first thing is a very long nap and here's the thing, my feeling in doing the film was always that I would never treat it as a chapter one. Because chapter one assumes that there are more chapters.

"So what I wanted to do was to make this movie a satisfying experience so that people could experience a new fresh version of a character that the world has loved for over 80 years."

Matt did suggest that he wants to make more Batman movies but will wait and see how audiences react to this project – which marks Robert Pattinson's first appearance as the Caped Crusader.

The 'Cloverfield' filmmaker said: "I think that if we succeed on that front, I know that I have a lot of stories I want to tell, and then we'll do chapter two, but not because we didn't make this one a complete experience.

"Let's just see what happens, let's see the audience watch it. I hope they connect to it and if they do then yes there's definitely more to do, and I will not be napping for too long!"

The main villain in the new blockbuster is The Riddler (played by Paul Dano) and Reeves has suggested that the character has "a terrorist aspect to him" as he wreaks havoc in Gotham City.

Matt explained: "He's not just a serial killer. He definitely has a political agenda. There's a terrorist aspect to him. He's indicting the city for what it is. And one of the things he's doing with each of these crimes is, he's attacking the so-called legitimate pillars of the city."