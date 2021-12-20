Matt Reeves has revealed that the late Nirvana rocker Kurt Cobain was the inspiration behind Robert Pattinson's take on Bruce Wayne in 'The Batman'.
Matt Reeves has revealed that Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne has been inspired by Kurt Cobain.
The 55-year-old filmmaker is helming a new take on the Caped Crusader in 'The Batman' and revealed that as he wrote the opening scenes of the movie – the late Nirvana frontman inspired him to do something different with Robert's take on the character.
Matt told Empire magazine: "When I write, I listen to music, and as I was writing the first act, I put on Nirvana's 'Something In The Way'.
"That's when it came to me that, rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we've seen before, there's another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse. So I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant's 'Last Days', and the idea of this fictionalised version of Kurt Cobain being in this kind of decaying manor."
Matt revealed that he decided to cast Robert as Batman after watching his performance in 'Good Time'.
The director explained: "In that movie you could really feel his vulnerability and desperation, but you could also feel his power. I thought that was a great mix. He's also got that Kurt Cobain thing, where he looks like a rock star, but you also feel like he could be a recluse."
Robert suggested that his version of the hero would be edgier than previous portrayals and hinted that Batman will be something of a recluse in the new blockbuster.
The 35-year-old star said: "Bruce has been hiding away. He's not really a socialite at all. He's building all these little contraptions and things, just with Alfred. And even Alfred thinks he's gone insane!"
The 'Twilight' actor has also revealed that his character will be wearing a battered version of the Batsuit.
Robert shared: "He's been out every single night for the past two years, getting beaten up and shot and stabbed and burnt, and it shows. There's a bullet graze on the cowl, right at the beginning. I don't think that's been done before."
