Matt Reeves is to produce an English-language remake of the Russian horror movie 'Sputnik'.
The 54-year-old filmmaker's 6th & Idaho banner will produce the flick alongside Village Roadshow Pictures.
The story takes place in the Soviet Union during the Cold War in the 1980s and follows a young female doctor who is recruited by the military to assess a cosmonaut who survived a mysterious space accident and returned to Earth with a dangerous organism living inside him.
Matt will produce the remake with Adam Kassan and Rafi Crohn for 6th and Idaho, Mikhail Vrubel and Alexander Andruyshenko for Vodorod Pictures, Fedor Bondarchuk for Art Pictures and Ilya Stewart for Hype Film.
The original film was only released last year and was directed by Egor Abramenko.
Jillian Apfelbaum, Village Roadshow Pictures' Executive Vice President, said: "We believe 'Sputnik' will translate well to English-speaking audiences and continue to captivate moviegoers worldwide with its thrilling story.
"We are eager to begin production and believe we have some of the best partners in the industry to reimagine Egor's original vision while staying true to the film's journey."
Bondarchuk, who also starred in the original flick, added: "'Sputnik' was the first big Russian release to go straight to digital platforms during the lockdown, everyone was staying at home and an unprecedented amount of people watched it, the release created a lot of buzz both in Russia and globally.
"I'm very proud that 'Sputnik' now is a rare Russian film to get an English language remake."
