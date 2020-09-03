The new 'Batman' movie has reportedly halted filming after a crew member tested positive coronavirus.

The Matt Reeves-directed film is scheduled for release in 2021, but the cast and crew of the much-anticipated movie have now been sent home after one of the production team was struck down by the disease.

As a result, filming at the Warner Bros studio in Hertfordshire, south-east England, has ground to a halt.

A studio source told MailOnline: ''We have been sent a memo telling us that a member of the crew has had a positive Covid-19 test.

''Everyone was talking on the set about it. We do not know who has tested positive, but it has caused chaos to the schedule.''

The upcoming movie - which will see Robert Pattinson star as the iconic superhero - was previously shutdown in March due the coronavirus pandemic.

The cast and crew only recently returned to work following the lockdown, and there are still said to be three months of filming needed before the movie is finished.

However, the shutdown is bound to prove to be extremely costly for Warner Bros and could possibly lead to the movie's release being delayed.

A member of the crew said: ''Everyone was looking forward to getting back to work and its come as a blow that production has stopped just three days after we began filming.

''We have all been told to stand down until further notice and we are not expecting to be back filming for at least two weeks.''

The insider added: ''There is a irony to all this in that you would think Batman would be immune seeing as it all started from bats.''