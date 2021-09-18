Matt Goss says he was "abusing his body" and mind with non-stop "entertaining".

The Bros star has admitted the COVID-19 pandemic gave him the chance to pause and reflect, and he realised he was suppressing mental health issues by "cracking on" with four or five shows a week for a decade in the US.

Speaking on the 'Off The Beat & Track' podcast, he said: "I think without question, I think we've all been forced into a place of self-reflection. And I think it's been great at times and it's also been extremely troubling at times, because we crack on with our lives at such a pace that we do not look left and right sometimes at the things that are distressing to us and disturbing to us, and doing four or five shows a week here for 10 years, you know, in America, and it got to a point where I felt like I was abusing my body and my life. It was just about entertainment and making sure people felt transported, and I really wasn't really addressing some of the things within my own life, and, I realised that this issue of mental health and everything became very, very deeply important to me."

The 52-year-old singer releases his new album 'The Beautiful Unknown', on November 19, but admitted he had become "completely detached" from music amid the pandemic, but after he reconnected with his fans with a series of Instagram Live performances, Matt felt inspired to record new music about "deeper issues".

He added: "I completely detached myself from music, I had no interest in making music again. No interest in singing again.

"So it was quite an extraordinary thing, ironically, the connection that I found talking about much deeper issues, was the reason I actually ended up wanting to make a new record, and realising there were indeed people that wanted me to keep going."