Matt Dillon nearly turned down the chance to play a serial killer in 'The House That Jack Built' because of a scene where he tortures one of his victims.
Matt Dillon almost turned down a lead role in 'The House That Jack Built' because he was uncomfortable with a particular torture scene.
The 56-year-old actor played the titular serial killer Jack, who refers to himself as 'Mr. Sophistication', in Lars Von Trier's 2018 movie but considered walking away from the project because of a sequence in which his alter ego binds and gags Jacqueline (Riley Keough) and cuts off her breasts with a knife.
He recalled: "I almost didn't do the movie because of that scene – it was hard for me to even go there in my mind. It wasn't because of the violence, it was because of the degradation, the way he talked to her."
Dillon confessed that he was apprehensive about watching the horror film back with director Lars.
He told The Guardian newspaper: "Lars was really insistent that he wanted me to watch it with him. I was like, 'How am I going to get out of this?'"
Dillon explained that it was only when his co-star, the late Bruno Ganz, told him that the movie was the most interesting thing he'd ever seen that convinced him to actually watch his own performance.
The 'Crash'' star said: "Not one of the most interesting, the most interesting thing he'd ever seen. I was like, 'Whoah!' So I told Lars I'd watch it."
Matt revealed that he didn't particularly wish to portray a serial killer but was looking forward to working with the Danish director.
He said: "I don't have any interest in serial killers but I wanted to have an experience, because I like this guy – I think he's a great artist, I wanted to discover something."
Since returning to his musical ventures in 2013, the former Reuben vocalist has become a valuable member of the British alt-rock scene.
Listen to Little Suspicions' debut single 'Wasting All My Time'.
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
'Electric Ladyland' was released on this day (October 16th) in 1968.
This is only technically a remake of the iconic 1979 film starring movie icons George...
Crunch Calhoun is a motorcycle stunt artist and former art thief who caused himself some...
Even though this comedy has a tendency to dip into cartoonish silliness, it's anchored by...
Imogene cannot seem to move on from her unsuccessful career as a playwright in New...
Loud and very violent (within the limits of a PG-13 rating), this supposedly gritty thriller...