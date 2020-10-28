Matt Damon will make a cameo appearance in 'No Sudden Move'.

The 50-year-old actor is set to team up with director Steven Soderbergh for the ninth time with a brief appearance in the upcoming crime thriller.

Matt and Steven have previously worked together on projects including the 'Ocean's' trilogy, 'Contagion' and 'Behind the Candelabra'.

Damon will reportedly be shooting for two days in Detroit for his role in the movie, which is being released on streaming platform HBO Max.

'No Sudden Move' is set in 1950s Detroit and features a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document.

When the job goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them – and for what purpose – weaves them through the race-torn and rapidly changing city.

Matt joins an ensemble cast that includes Benicio Del Toro, Ray Liotta, David Harbour and Jon Hamm.

The flick recently resumed filming with strict safety measures in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the delays caused by coronavirus, George Clooney, John Cena and Sebastian Stan have dropped out of the project.

'Bill & Ted' scribe Ed Solomon has written the screenplay for the movie with Casey Silver serving as a producer.

The project sees Steven return to Detroit after partly shooting his acclaimed 1998 film 'Out of Sight' – which starred Clooney and Jennifer Lopez – in the US city.

The 57-year-old filmmaker recently said: "The last time I shot a movie in Detroit with a great script and a great cast things worked out really well, so I'm very excited behind my mask right now."