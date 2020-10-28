Matt Damon is to reunite with Steven Soderbergh for a cameo role in the director's upcoming movie 'No Sudden Move'.
Matt Damon will make a cameo appearance in 'No Sudden Move'.
The 50-year-old actor is set to team up with director Steven Soderbergh for the ninth time with a brief appearance in the upcoming crime thriller.
Matt and Steven have previously worked together on projects including the 'Ocean's' trilogy, 'Contagion' and 'Behind the Candelabra'.
Damon will reportedly be shooting for two days in Detroit for his role in the movie, which is being released on streaming platform HBO Max.
'No Sudden Move' is set in 1950s Detroit and features a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document.
When the job goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them – and for what purpose – weaves them through the race-torn and rapidly changing city.
Matt joins an ensemble cast that includes Benicio Del Toro, Ray Liotta, David Harbour and Jon Hamm.
The flick recently resumed filming with strict safety measures in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the delays caused by coronavirus, George Clooney, John Cena and Sebastian Stan have dropped out of the project.
'Bill & Ted' scribe Ed Solomon has written the screenplay for the movie with Casey Silver serving as a producer.
The project sees Steven return to Detroit after partly shooting his acclaimed 1998 film 'Out of Sight' – which starred Clooney and Jennifer Lopez – in the US city.
The 57-year-old filmmaker recently said: "The last time I shot a movie in Detroit with a great script and a great cast things worked out really well, so I'm very excited behind my mask right now."
Since returning to his musical ventures in 2013, the former Reuben vocalist has become a valuable member of the British alt-rock scene.
Listen to Little Suspicions' debut single 'Wasting All My Time'.
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
'Electric Ladyland' was released on this day (October 16th) in 1968.
This film feels kind of like what you'd expect from a collision between George Clooney...
Everyone is aware of the nation of Lilliput in Jonathan Swift's 'Gulliver's Travels', but what...
In the quiet, seemingly perfect land of suburbia, a businessman named Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon)...
Matt Damon talks about the complexities of his character in a short featurette for his...
This may not be the cheeriest movie of the season, but it's so skilfully written,...
William Garin and Pero Tovar journey it far and distant lands in a bid to...
It's been nine years since Matt Damon and Paul Greengrass collaborated on The Bourne Ultimatum,...
Jason Bourne comes as the fifth instalment in the revival of Bourne to our screens...
Jason Bourne is used to living in the shadows. Since uncovering the wrongdoings of operation...
Just as people began to write off veteran director Ridley Scott after a series of...
In these faux featurettes, the crew of Ares 3 talk us through some of the...