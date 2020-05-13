Matt Damon's daughter has battled coronavirus.

The 49-year-old star - who is currently quarantining in Dublin, Ireland, with his wife Luciana and their younger children Isabella, 13, Gia, 11, and nine-year-old Stella - revealed 21-year-old Alexia and her college roommates all contracted the respiratory condition ''early on'' during the pandemic but are not fully recovered.

Speaking to Graham O'Toole and Nathan O'Reilly on Ireland's Spin 103.8's 'Fully Charged', he said: ''Our oldest daughter is in college, she's in NYC. She had Covid really early on, along with her roommates and got through it fine.''

The 'Bourne Identity star admitted he's worried about his mother or mother-in-law contracting the virus.

He added: ''But everybody's OK. For Lucy's mum and my mum, it's scary for that generation...

''I think we've all got the message now, everyone's doing the isolation and social distancing and hand-washing and everything we can to mitigate this but it's frightening, certainly for our parents.''

Matt and his family are enjoying their time in the ''fairytale'' Dalkey area of Dublin.

He said: ''It's incredible. This is one of the most beautiful places I've ever been. It feels a little like a fairytale here. Bono lives over there, Enya lives over there.''

The 'Good Will Hunting' star - who had been filming in Ireland before a travel ban was imposed due to the pandemic - laughed off claims he had been taking beers to the beach when he was photographed carrying his clothes in a bag from grocery store SuperValuIRL.

He said: ''That bag, we just had a the towels. I was with the kids, we were taking a dip there. We didn't show up with beach bags, we were just improvising...

''I'm sure there were cans in there originally, we just had to take them out to put the beach towels in.''