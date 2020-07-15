Matt Damon has moved into a new penthouse in New York.

The Oscar-winning actor purchased the property in Brooklyn Heights for £13 million in 2018 and it appears he is finally set to move in after furniture and crates were spotted being delivered to the home via a huge crane.

A local resident told the New York Post's Page Six: ''There was no sign of Matt, but he had a huge team of contractors and there were shrubs, decking and huge crates filled with stuff going up in the air to the terrace. We were all waiting for the grand piano to be wheeled out.

''Matt has a triplex penthouse on the 11th and 12th floors and the roof. It is the highest building in the area, so it has unobstructed views of the Manhattan skyline, New York Harbour and the bridges.''

Hollywood couple Paul Bettany and Jeniffer Connelly also live in the area and locals have given the building the nickname 'the Standoffish'.

The source explained: ''We call the building the Standoffish because it is a little bit of Hollywood dumped in the middle of the more low-key Brooklyn Heights.

''The lobby is all gold and marble, and the units have Austrian white oak flooring and Italian Carrara marble slab countertops.''

Meanwhile, Matt, his wife Luciana Barroso and their kids spent part of the Covid-19 lockdown in Dublin, Ireland, where he was due to film 'The Last Duel', after travel restrictions were imposed and he described their stay as a ''fairytale''.

He said: ''It feels like a fairytale. When I first came in, people were saying, 'Well, Bono lives over there, Enya lives over there'.

''It's been incredible. This is one of the most beautiful places we've ever been.''