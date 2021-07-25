Matt Damon has opened up about reuniting with Ben Affleck to write a script for the first time in 25 years.

The friends worked on the screenplay for 'The Last Duel' with Nicole Holofcener, the first time they have written together since their breakthrough film 'Good Will Hunting', which was released in 1997.

Speaking on 'The Tonight Show', Matt said: “It’s the first movie we’ve written in 25 years or something, and we wrote with another great writer named Nicole Holofcener. We saw it as a story of perspective, and so Ben and I wrote the male perspectives and Nicole wrote the female perspective.”

Matt previously admitted they have become more efficient at writing since their first attempt.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I think that writing process for 'Good Will Hunting' was so inefficient.

"You know, because we didn't really understand structure so we wrote thousands of pages. ... We'd be like, 'Well, what if this happened?,' and then we'd just write different scenes. So, we had all these kind of disparate scenes and then we kind of tried to jam them together into something that looked like a movie.

"But this time around, you know, it's a story about perspective. So, there are two knights and then there's the Lady Marguerite. So Ben and I wrote the male perspectives and Nicole Holofcener wrote the female perspective. That's kind of the architecture of that movie.

"And I think we just found that having made ... like, making movies for 30 years, we actually learned something about structure along the way and the process went along a lot faster.

"And so I think we'll write a lot more in the future just because it didn't turn out to be as time consuming as we thought. It was actually a lot of fun."