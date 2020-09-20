Matt Bomer believes being open about his sexuality has ''cost'' him roles during his career.

The 42-year-old actor knew it was ''risky'' to come out as gay when he did in 2012, but he felt it was important to be his ''authentic self'' and hoped his public declaration could help other people.

However, the 'Magic Mike' actor - who has three children with husband Simon Halls - admitted his openness had an impact on his career, though he still thinks his decision was ''worth it''.

He told Attitude magazine: ''We're living in a day and age where there are athletes and actors and public figures who are openly gay and have been unafraid to acknowledge that but without a question, there's a trade-off, in my experience.

''I came out at a time when it was very risky to do so - I had a studio film that was about to premiere, and a television series coming out.

''But to me it was more important to be my most authentic self, both for my family and for myself. I wasn't trying to be a role model, nor am I now but I thought if I could help just one person then it would be worth it.

''But to say that didn't cost me certain things in my career would be a lie. It did. To me that trade off was worth it. But it hasn't been some fairytale - no pun intended.''

Matt can next be seen in the Netflix adaptation of the ground-breaking 1960s play 'The Boys in the Band' which, like the 2018 Broadway production he also starred in, features an entirely gay cast.

The actor admitted it was a very ''freeing experience'' working on the movie because it was so different to what he's used to.

He said: ''It was such a freeing experience to get to tell a story with an entirely gay ensemble and creative team.

''There are often times on set when I'm the only openly gay person there and I've learned how to manage that and do the work - but it was so nice to have this collective experience together and a shared sense of who we are and who we want to be and an understanding of each other. I think that really informed the work.''