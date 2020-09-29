Artist:
Song title: One More Second
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Matt Berninger of The National fame is set to release his debut solo album 'Serpentine Prison' on October 16th 2020, and he's now dropped a video for his newest song 'One More Second'. The album comes just over a year after his band dropped the critically acclaimed 'I Am Easy to Find'.

