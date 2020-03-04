Artist:
Song title: Holes
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Indie

The National frontman not only released a cover of INXS' 'Never Tear Us Apart' for 'Songs For Australia' recently, he's also dropped his own solo charity single; a cover of Mercury Rev's 'Holes' for the '7 Inches For Planned Parenthood' series.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Matt Berninger - Holes Video

Mistaken For Strangers