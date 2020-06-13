Matt Bellamy has become a father for the second time.

The Muse frontman revealed he and his wife Elle Evans have become parents to their first child - a daughter called Lovella Dawn - who they welcomed into the world in Los Angeles on June 7.

Sharing the news on Instagram, he wrote: ''Lovella Dawn Bellamy, born Los Angeles June 7th 2020 with exactly the same quarantine haircut as her Dad! Mom @elloelle did an amazing job! (sic)''

Elle also shared the news to her social media accounts, captioning the post: ''Lovella Dawn Bellamy ... born Sunday the 7th of June ... weighing 9 pounds & measuring 23 inches (sic)''

Matt and Elle shared the happy news they were expecting their first child back in February.

Alongside an image of her growing baby bump, the model wrote on the photo-sharing platform: ''Our little family is growing...... and so is my belly. (sic)''

Elle also shared a photo of the pair kissing on her Instagram Stories.

She captioned the snap: ''Our best kept secret since September.''

Elle and Matt first began dating in 2015 and the loved-up couple announced their engagement in December 2018.

The model wrote on Instagram at the time: ''Just a few days after my birthday, on the most romantic holiday of our lives, the man of my dreams asked me to marry him! After tears of joy, gasps of shock, and a split second of disbelief, of course- I said YES! I can't imagine our lives apart. What I can imagine is a bright future full of love & light, family & friends, moments that turn into cherished memories, and a lifetime of pure bliss. (sic)''

Matt also has son Bingham, eight, with ex Kate Hudson.