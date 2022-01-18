Matt Bellamy "embarrassed" his kids dancing in the crowd at a Twenty One Pilots gig.

The Muse frontman - who has Bingham, 10, with Hollywood star Kate Hudson, and 19-month-old Lovella with model Elle Evans - took to Instagram to share the moment band member Tyler Joseph appeared next to him during the duo's recent performance at the iHeart Radio ALTer EGO show, and he started throwing some serious shapes.

Matt captioned fan footage of himself dad dancing at the packed-out concert at The LA Forum: "When you’ve taken the kids to see @twentyonepilots and @tylerrjoseph decides to come in the crowd, sings right next to you, and you embarrass yourself, your family and everyone in the building."

The 43-year-old rocker poking fun at himself comes after Muse made their comeback last week, with the new single 'Won't Stand Down'.

The industrial-heavy anti-bullying anthem is their first new music since 2018's 'Simulation Theory' LP.

Speaking of the track, Matt said: “'Won’t Stand Down' is a song about standing your ground against bullies, whether that be on the playground, at work or anywhere. Protecting yourself from coercion and sociopathic manipulation and to face adversity with strength, confidence and aggression.”

The track was accompanied by an epic music video shot in Ukraine with Jared Hogan at the helm.

Matt had previously claimed the trio - completed by Chris Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard - were considering moving back to their hometown of Teignmouth in Devon, South West England, to record the tracks for their upcoming ninth studio album.

Speaking last year, he said: "I like the idea of totally resetting and going back to where we come from.

“As in, physically moving back to our hometown and getting back to how we used to be at square one. We’re likely to get in the studio next year to make a new album of some kind and then tour after that, depending on the travel restrictions.”

A title and release date for their new collection are yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, the 'Plug In Baby' rockers were just announced as headliners for the ​Isle Of Wight festival on June 19.

Lewis Capaldi and Kasabian are also set to top the bill at the music extravaganza held in Newport, Isle of Wight, between June 16

and June 19.