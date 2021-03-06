Mary Wilson's expanded version of her self-titled solo album is set to be posthumously released digitally.

The Supremes co-founder - who remained a member of the legendary Motown group for 18 years until their split in 1977 - sadly passed away last month at her home in Las Vegas.

And in celebration of what would have been the iconic singer's 77th Birthday (06.03.21), 'Mary Wilson: Expanded Edition' has been made available to pre-order.

The LP was originally released on Motown in 1979 and Motown/UMe is honouring the legacy of the music legend with the release and further album projects she had planned.

The collection includes eight bonus tracks, rare remixes and the new song, 'Why Can’t We All Get Along'.What's more, there are tracks intended to follow-up the album produced by studio wizard Gus Dudgeon.

Just days before her death on February 8, Wilson revealed on YouTube she was working on new solo material.

Her publicist Jay Schwartz confirmed the sad news of her passing from hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease at her home in Henderson, Nevada.And Motown Records founder Berry Gordy said in a statement: "I was extremely shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of a major member of the Motown family, Mary Wilson of the Supremes.

"The Supremes were always known as the 'sweethearts of Motown.' Mary, along with Diana Ross and Florence Ballard, came to Motown in the early 1960s.

"After an unprecedented string of No. 1 hits, television and nightclub bookings, they opened doors for themselves, the other Motown acts, and many, many others."

The legendary band - which was founded at The Primettes in 1959, when Wilson was just 15 years old - were known for their huge hits including 'You Can't Hurry Love' and 'Stop! In the Name of Love'.

She was part of the original lineup alongside Diana Ross, Florence Ballard and Barbara Martin, who left before they became successful.