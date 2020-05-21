Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy reportedly clashed over having children.

The 33-year-old actress recently filed for an emergency divorce from her husband Olivier - whom she married in 2015 - after she claimed he is trying to throw her out of their house amidst the current coronavirus pandemic.

And now, sources have said the reason for their marriage breakdown was because Mary-Kate decided she wanted to have children, whilst Olivier - who already has two children from a previous marriage - did not.

An insider said: ''A few years ago, having a baby was not a priority for her. This has changed. Olivier has two grown kids and doesn't want more. Mary-Kate thought he would budge on that and he hasn't.''

But the disagreement over starting a family wasn't the only thing to come between the pair, as sources also claim they disagreed when it came to Olivier's party lifestyle.

The source added to People magazine: ''Olivier is a party boy and a big spender. He loves the high life. Mary-Kate prefers to be quiet and alone and doing the things she likes. She's not that interested in socialising - she likes small gatherings with select people. They ended up being apart quite a bit.''

Mary-Kate applied for an emergency divorce from the 50-year-old French banker - who is 17 years her senior - earlier this month, but was not granted it in court after Justice Michael Katz insisted it wasn't an essential matter.

The 'New York Minute' star submitted court papers to New York's Supreme Court where she asked for an emergency order as she is ''petrified'' about losing a roof over her head and her personal property, especially during the time of this health crisis.

She wrote: ''My husband has terminated the lease on our New York City residence ... without my consent. This application is an emergency because my husband expects me to move out of our home on Monday, May 18, 2020 in the middle of New York City being on pause due to COVID-19. I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well.''

Due to the pandemic, Mary-Kate says she can't ''look for another apartment right now, let alone retrieve my separate property belongings and am gravely concerned my husband will dissipate, dispose of and / or secret''.