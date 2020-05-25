Mary-Kate Olsen has officially filed for divorce from Olivier Sarkozy after the New York courtrooms reopened on Monday (25.05.20).

The 33-year-old actress recently filed for an emergency divorce from her husband after she claimed he was trying to throw her out of their New York house during the Covid-19 pandemic, but she was not granted it in court after the judge insisted it wasn't an essential matter.

The star then decided to flee to the Hamptons and is renting a multi-million dollar estate with its own private dock.

Now, according to the New York Post's PageSix column, her filing was successfully submitted electronically by the Manhattan Supreme Court.

In her original documents, the 'It Takes Too' star asked for an emergency order as she was ''petrified'' about losing a roof over her head and her personal property, especially during the time of this health crisis.

And she claimed that Olivier, 50 - who she married in 2015 - had ended the lease on their apartment without her permission.

She wrote: ''My husband has terminated the lease on our New York City residence ... without my consent. This application is an emergency because my husband expects me to move out of our home on Monday, May 18, 2020 in the middle of New York City being on pause due to COVID-19. I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well.''

Due to the pandemic, Mary-Kate said she couldn't ''look for another apartment right now, let alone retrieve my separate property belongings and I am gravely concerned my husband will dissipate, dispose of and / or secret''.

Meanwhile, it has been claimed that the 'New York Minute' actress and the French banker reportedly clashed over having children.

Mary-Kate decided she wanted to have children, whilst Olivier - who already has two children from a previous marriage - did not.

An insider said: ''A few years ago, having a baby was not a priority for her. This has changed. Olivier has two grown kids and doesn't want more. Mary-Kate thought he would budge on that and he hasn't.''

But the disagreement over starting a family wasn't the only thing to come between the pair, as sources also claimed they disagreed when it came to Olivier's partying lifestyle.

The source added: ''Olivier is a party boy and a big spender. He loves the high life. Mary-Kate prefers to be quiet and alone and doing the things she likes. She's not that interested in socialising - she likes small gatherings with select people. They ended up being apart quite a bit.''