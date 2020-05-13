Mary-Kate Olsen has split from Olivier Sarkozy and is claiming he is trying to kick her out of their New York home.
Court papers submitted by Mary-Kate's legal team allege that the French banker wants to kick the actress and entrepreneur out of their New York home next Monday (18.05.20) in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a summons and complaint filed to New York's Supreme Court on April 17, she wrote: ''It was clear my marriage was over ... the relationship has broken down irretrievably.'' However, the courts were not taking applications at the time.
But in new papers, Mary-Kate has asked for an emergency order as she is ''petrified'' about losing a roof over her head and her personal property, especially during the time of this health crisis.
She wrote: ''My husband has terminated the lease on our New York City residence ... without my consent. This application is an emergency because my husband expects me to move out of our home on Monday, May 18, 2020 in the middle of New York City being on pause due to COVID-19. I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well.''
Due to the pandemic, Mary-Kate says she can't ''look for another apartment right now, let alone retrieve my separate property belongings and am gravely concerned my husband will dissipate, dispose of and / or secret''.
Mary-Kate and Olivier - who is 17 years her senior - tied the knot in November 2015, after getting engaged in 2014.
