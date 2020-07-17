Mary-Kate Olsen is ''doing really well' after splitting from Olivier Sarkozy.

The actress and entrepreneur has been busy working following her split from the businessman, and her work is keeping her ''distracted''.

A source said: ''She's doing really well. Work is keeping her distracted.''

Mary-Kate and her sister Ashley are still keen to keep working, despite their huge levels of wealth.

The insider added to Entertainment Tonight: ''They never liked being idle. Mary-Kate has so much to offer and has a great work ethic. It's not about the money. It's about the personal satisfaction.''

Mary-Kate and Olivier split in May, when court papers submitted by Mary-Kate's legal team alleged that the banker wanted to kick the actress and entrepreneur out of their New York home in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a summons and complaint filed to New York's Supreme Court on April 17, she wrote: ''It was clear my marriage was over ... the relationship has broken down irretrievably.'' However, the courts were not taking applications at the time.

But in papers, Mary-Kate asked for an emergency order as she was ''petrified'' about losing a roof over her head and her personal property.

She wrote: ''My husband has terminated the lease on our New York City residence ... without my consent. This application is an emergency because my husband expects me to move out of our home on Monday, May 18, 2020 in the middle of New York City being on pause due to COVID-19.

''I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well.''