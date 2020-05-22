Mary-Kate Olsen is renting a lavish Hamptons home following her split from Olivier Sarkozy.

The 33-year-old actress recently filed for an emergency divorce from her husband after she claimed he was trying to throw her out of their New York house during the Covid-19 pandemic but she was not granted it in court after the judge insisted it wasn't an essential matter.

And the star is now renting a multi-million dollar Hamptons estate with its own private dock, according to the New York Post's Page Six.

Mary Kate had submitted court papers to New York's Supreme Court where she asked for an emergency order as she was ''petrified'' about losing a roof over her head and her personal property, especially during the time of this health crisis.

And she claimed that Olivier, 50 - who she married in 2015 - had ended the lease on their apartment without her permission.

She wrote: ''My husband has terminated the lease on our New York City residence ... without my consent. This application is an emergency because my husband expects me to move out of our home on Monday, May 18, 2020 in the middle of New York City being on pause due to COVID-19. I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well.''

Due to the pandemic, Mary-Kate said she couldn't ''look for another apartment right now, let alone retrieve my separate property belongings and I am gravely concerned my husband will dissipate, dispose of and / or secret''.