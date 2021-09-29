The Olsen twins have launched a gender-neutral kids' clothing range for fall.

Mary-Kate and Ashely Olsen, 35, have unveiled their brand The Row's first line of knitwear for youngsters

The former child stars said: “The items have to have a sense of practicality, ease, and comfort … We think of this for our main collections, but it’s even more important for kids. Over the past 10 years, we’ve personalised cashmere onesie and blanket sets for our clients and friends who have had kids. We wanted to explore that in a bigger way."

On their decision to make the capsule collection genderless, Ashley added to W Magazine: “Kids are the heart of creativity… They should be able to pick and choose what they want to wear, no matter what.”

The extensive collection includes cashmere sweaters, trousers, cardigans, beanies, and velvet shoes, suitable for children aged two to 10.

The prices range between $390 to $790, and the pieces are available to purchase via The Row website.

The famous twins launched their fashion brand when they were just 18 in 2006, and the 'New York Minute' stars recently admitted they didn't want it to be a celebrity brand.

Ashley explained: “We didn’t want to be in front of it, we didn’t necessarily even want to let people know it was us. It was really about the product, to the point where we were like: ‘Who could we get to front this so that we don’t have to?'”

The 'Two of a Kind' actresses insisted they were "raised" to be "discreet.