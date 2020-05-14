Mary-Kate Olsen has not been granted an emergency divorce.

The actress was asking Manhattan courts to allow her to divorce Olivier Sarkozy as she claims he is trying to throw her out of their house amidst the current crisis, but Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz has now thrown out her petition and insisted it wasn't an essential matter.

Mary-Kate Olsen submitted court papers to New York's Supreme Court where she asked for an emergency order as she is ''petrified'' about losing a roof over her head and her personal property, especially during the time of this health crisis.

She wrote: ''My husband has terminated the lease on our New York City residence ... without my consent. This application is an emergency because my husband expects me to move out of our home on Monday, May 18, 2020 in the middle of New York City being on pause due to COVID-19. I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well.''

Due to the pandemic, Mary-Kate says she can't ''look for another apartment right now, let alone retrieve my separate property belongings and am gravely concerned my husband will dissipate, dispose of and / or secret''.

It came after she filed Ina summons and complaint to New York's Supreme Court on April 17 to ask for a divorce. She wrote: ''It was clear my marriage was over ... the relationship has broken down irretrievably.'' However, the courts were not taking applications at the time.

Mary-Kate and Olivier - who is 17 years her senior - tied the knot in November 2015, after getting engaged in 2014.