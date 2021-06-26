Mary J. Blige has ruled out a Verzuz battle.

The 50-year-old singer, songwriter and actress insisted she has no plans to take part in the webcast series, which sees two entertainers going head-to-head with their discographies, as she doesn't think it would be beneficial for her career.

Speaking on 'The Breakfast Club' on Power FM, she said: "I don’t know what a Verzuz would do for me. Right now it’s not something that’s on the top of my list.”

Mary's comments come after recent speculation that she and Toni Braxton would go head-to-head in a Verzuz battle.

A message on the official Verzuz Twitter page stated: "Us having to tell people that the Mary J. Blige vs Toni Braxton VERZUZ isn’t real."

Meanwhile, Mary is taking her fans on an "emotional journey" with her new documentary, 'My Life' - which explores her difficult childhood and her rise to stardom - and she recently admitted to being surprised that so many people have felt a connection to her life story.

She shared: "I didn't see any of this coming and I'm just happy that it came, and I'm just happy that a lot of us are healing and in the healing process, and you know we are on the other side of it.

"I didn't know that anyone was in pain like I was, or going through anything that I was going through."

The award-winning star has previously dealt with depression, as well as drug and alcohol abuse.

But she thinks that the support of her fans has helped her to overcome her struggles.

She said: "I had no idea that I could touch people with my own pain. It made me say you know what? Let's move forward, let's move onward and upward you know?"