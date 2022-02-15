Dr Dre revealed there has been talk of him working on Mary J. Blige's next project.
Dr Dre has let slip that he's discussed working with Mary J. Blige on her next album.
The music mogul - who produced Mary’s 2001 hit 'Family Affair' - spilled hat the pair spoke about teaming up on her follow-up to 'Good Morning Gorgeous', which was released last week, after they shared the stage during the Super Bowl LVI Halftime show on Sunday (13.02.22).
Dre told TMZ: “We’re talking about working together on her next project.
“I’m not even sure I’m supposed to be saying this or not, so I’m sorry Mary.”
On how they celebrated after the performance at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, he added: “We were downstairs having a ton of fun, just listening to samples and music.”
The 56-year-old record producer and 51-year-old Mary J. made history along with Eminem, 49, Snoop Dogg, 50, and Kendrick Lamar, 34, as it was the first time five music stars have performed during the legendary halftime slot.
Dre said: “Everybody came in, we were professional, everybody was on time.
“Everybody really felt the magnitude of what this thing was and what were were going to be able to accomplish, and it was a fantastic experience.”
Dre and Snoop opened the show with 'The Next Episode' and 'California Love' before 50 Cent came out as a surprise guest to perform his 2003 mega-hit 'In Da Club'.
The 'Candy Shop' hitmaker was suspended by his feet from the ceiling of a trailer in homage to the music video for 'In Da Club' and was flanked by a group of backing dancers for the bonus performance.
Mary J. then performed 'Family Affair' into 'No More Drama'.
