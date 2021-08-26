Mary Elizabeth Winstead is hoping to return as Huntress in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).
The 36-year-old actress made her debut in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) as the superhero in the movie 'Birds of Prey' and wants to return to the role, even if she "doesn't know" what is in store for the character.
Mary told ComicBook.com: "I'm down for anything, really.
"I think Huntress is such a fun character, I don't know if there's any plans in the future to continue that version of Huntress, because there's a few different versions out there, in the comic books there's different versions, so I don't know if that's what's in store.
"But I'm happy I got the chance to do at least one iteration of her and if that iteration continues then I'd love to be a part of it, but we'll see what happens."
Mary's comments come after it was revealed that her 'Birds of Prey' co-star Jurnee Smollett will star in a standalone film based on Black Canary.
The 34-year-old actress is reuniting with screenwriter Misha Green - her 'Lovecraft Country' collaborator - for the flick, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The project – a collaboration between Warner Bros and DC Comics - is already in early development at HBO Max, with Green attached to write.
Sue Kroll, who produced 'Birds of Prey', will also produce the spin-off.
Jurnee had previously declared that she was keen to return as Dinah Lance/Black Canary.
She said: "It's no secret how much I loved playing Black Canary, and (I was) so honoured to take on that mantle. I would absolutely do it again if given a chance."
