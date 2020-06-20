Marvin Humes is glad lockdown has ''gifted'' him time to spend with his family.

The JLS singer is spending time in quarantine with his wife Rochelle Humes - who is expecting the couple's third child - and his two children, Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three, and is enjoying the chance to all be together.

He told the Mail Online: ''Home is special for us, and we've tried to keep making fantastic memories and spend quality time as a family during lockdown. It's even more special with a baby boy on the way too. Trying to navigate family life and work commitments during lockdown at times has been challenging but we've both embraced the new normal, I guess, for ourselves but also the girls. We've shifted our outlook to see it as time that's been gifted to us to spend together at home.''

Marvin and Rochelle are expecting a baby boy and the 'Love You More' hitmaker recently admitted he is delighted to have ''a little Marv'' on the way.

Marvin said: ''Even my dog's a girl, I'm so happy that finally a little Marv's coming along. Of course, listen, if it was a girl I would've loved that just as much, but of course it's a nice feeling to know I've got a little man on the way.''

The couple revealed that they are expecting a son in a social media clip which showed their daughters discovering the news on an Easter egg hunt.

In the video, the girls are given a note by the Easter Bunny which Alaia-Mai reads out.

It says: ''Hippity hippity hop, I have great news that I have to drop.

''You and Valentina are such good sisters but now it's time to add someone new to the mixture. Now that's all from me, the Easter Bunny, the BIG news is you have a baby brother inside Mummy's Tummy!''