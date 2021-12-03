Marvin Humes has admitted that getting into shape ahead of the JLS tour was tough as he hadn't danced in years.
Marvin Humes found it tough getting into shape for the JLS reunion tour.
The 35-year-old star - who reunited with his bandmates Aston Merrygold, 33, Oritsé Williams, 35, and JB Gill, 34 for the 'Beat Again Tour' last month - admitted that he struggled in rehearsals because he hadn't danced "in eight years".
He said: "I had a bad everything, two bad knees and a problem with my achilles. I haven't danced more than a two-step in eight years!"
The television presenter - who is married to fellow pop star Rochelle Humes - went on to explain that he dancing was a "totally different" experience to his usual gym routines.
He told The Sun Newspaper's Bizarre column: "I go to the gym but it is a totally different thing. It was like being a footballer getting match fit! I felt the fittest I have ever been on the tour, so it is all downhill from here, ready for Christmas!"
Despite the gruelling rehearsals and challenging dance routines - which were put together by Aston's fiancee Sarah Richards - the band were pleased with their high-selling tour, with Aston calling it the "best" one yet.
He added: "We were doing three shows a day in rehearsals so when we hit the road we were in full swing. It was the best tour we've ever done."
The band - who found fame on 'The X Factor' back in 2008 and lost out on the crown to Alexandra Burke when they placed second - released their fifth studio album '2.)' on Friday (03.12.21).
Reflecting on the new collection, the band said: "There is more variety, which goes with having more say in it. It's come down to what we like. It doesn't have to be a dance album or RnB album.
"There's a song called 'Audition' and one called 'Tango'. Both are Latin-influenced and previously we would say we only had room for one. But we love them both, so they are both in there."
