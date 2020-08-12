Martin Scorsese has signed a first-look deal with Apple.

The tech giant is set to finance the legendary director's upcoming Western 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and have now signed a deal that gives them access to Martin's film and television projects.

'The Irishman' director will base his Sikelia Productions company at Apple and has signed a multi-year deal.

Scorsese will begin his partnership with Apple on 'Killers of the Flower Moon', which stars Leonardo Dicaprio and Robert De Niro.

The movie is based on the award-winning 2017 true crime book 'Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI', which centred on members of an Oklahoman Native American tribe in the 1920s, whose murders sparked a major federal investigation. It is slated for release in 2021.

The flick will become the biggest picture so far on the Apple TV+ streaming service and will also be distributed by Paramount Pictures so it can be released cinematically.

Martin, 77, turned to Apple for support on the film after Paramount became uncomfortable with the movie's escalating budget, which is expected to top $200 million.

Scorsese previously relied on financial backing from Netflix on 'The Irishman' after traditional studios did not want to fund the film.

Thelma Schoonmaker - who edited 'The Irishman' - claimed that it wouldn't have been made without the backing of the streaming giant.

She explained: ''Nobody would fund this movie. Scorsese and Robert De Niro struggled for seven years to get funding. Finally Scorsese's general manager said 'Netflix will give you the money and they will leave you alone' - and they did.

''I can't tell you what a blessing that was. We're sorry about the [short] theatrical release but nobody else would make this movie. The film wouldn't have been made without Netflix.''