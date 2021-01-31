'Killers of the Flower Moon' filmmaker Martin Scorsese admits the pandemic actually had some benefits for his upcoming movie.
Martin Scorsese has admitted the pandemic actually benefitted 'Killers of the Flower Moon'.
The iconic big screen director's upcoming epic Western has been subject to delays thanks to the global health crisis, with the shoot postponed by a year after its original March 2020 start date proved impossible.
Speaking to Empire magazine, he said: "I feel as we're playing with it now, it's had a layer in, along with the actual main characters, of that sense that everybody is on [the collusion].
"Even the kindly old shopkeepers and that sort of thing. They're in on it just by being there.
"In any event, it's given us time to read more, and do more with costumes, locations, the structure of the buildings, houses, types of rooms."
By the end of 2020, the 78-year-old filmmaker was instead using the extra time to continue working on casting and fine tuning the script, with a "crew out in Oklahoma scouting the locations".
He explained: "We're casting, we're working on the script. There's a crew out in Oklahoma scouting the locations and getting the production schedule worked out.
"Because we hope to go to Oklahoma sometimes in January and we aim to start shooting 5 April. And then through April, May, June, July, because I need a change in weather."
And Scorsese previously confessed that the global health crisis has taken its toll on his creativity as he works on his latest project.
He explained said: "This COVID, this pandemic, has stopped a creative process.
"I turned in on myself. Particularly the first couple of months, when we were locked in our houses, it eliminated a lot of distraction."
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
Faith is a topic Martin Scorsese can't quite shake, courting controversy with complex films like...
Father Sebastião Rodrigues (Andrew Garfield) and Father Francisco Garrpe (Adam Driver) are Portuguese Jesuit priests...
Fans of film journalism will love this documentary about the noted Chicago critic Roger Ebert,...
At age 71, Martin Scorsese proves with this riotous romp that he's one of the...
It's a wild ride of drinking, drugs, debauchery and deception when the ambitious Jordan Belfort...
Anyone interested in how movies get made will love this feisty behind-the-scenes documentary, which uses...
A biography of iconic filmmaker John Milius, this engaging documentary features some of the biggest...
Jordan Belfort started out his stockbroker business in a tiny office with a small group...
Jordan Belfort is a successful stockbroker, multi-millionaire and motivational speaker from New York who had...
An essential documentary for movie fans, this exploration of the work of iconic filmmaker Roger...