Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp admitted his ego was out of control when he first found fame with the band.
Martin Kemp's ego got out of control when he first found fame in Spandau Ballet.
The 58-year-old musician - who has children Harley, 30, and Roman, 27, with wife Shirlie - admitted his first stint with the 'Gold' hitmakers was his ''biggest learning curve'' because he ultimately discovered he was happier leading a ''normal life'' than abusing his fame.
He told Closer magazine: ''My learning curves came really early on in my life when I was in Spandau Ballet - I was in the band for a long time, 10 years.
''I think for the first half of it, I was letting my ego run away with itself and believing I was Elvis Presley, and then the second half of it was coming down off that cloud and realising you have more fun in normal life. I think that was my biggest learning curve.''
In the 1990s, Martin suffered two benign brain tumours and had a metal plate inserted into his skull, and he believes his medical ordeal finally turned him into an ''adult'', so he views it as the ''best thing'' to ever happen to him.
He said: ''That whole period in my life turned me from a boy to a man.
''Up until that point, I'd been in Spandau Ballet since I was 17 and I'd been in TV since I was 10, so everything in my life was up, up, up.
''All of a sudden, it got to 1995 and it was like I was in a car crash.
''I always look back on that four-year period not as the worst thing that ever happened to me, but the best because I was lucky enough to come through it and it also turned me into an adult.
''I appreciated my family and being around them so much more than I did before. Before the brain tumour everything was about me, and after, everything was about my family.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
During a foreign affairs mission, a specialist black ops team makes the wrong choice. Sam...
Spandau Ballet were one of the most iconic British bands of the 80s, incorporating style...
This British rom-com has enough energy to keep us watching even though it's not particularly...