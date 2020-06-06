Martin Kemp spoils his dog more than his children.

The 58-year-old actor and singer has daughter Harley, 30 and son Roman, 27, with his wife Shirlie, 58, but he admitted that his pet pooch Popsy is the apple of his eye.

When asked what his most treasure possession is, Martin told Woman & Home magazine: ''My dog - a toy poodle called Popsy. If you ask me outside of my family where my heart is, it's with her. She's more spoilt than Roman and Harley.''

Martin and Shirlie have been happily married since 1988 and he believes friendship is the key to their long-lasting relationship.

He explained: ''You have to look after your friendship as much as you look after it with your best friends. But having time away from each other is also important.

''If I go away for a weekend and come back to Shirlie, the rest of the week is really special.''

Meanwhile, Martin believes in giving his children freedom and he would never offer them advice about their careers.

He said: ''I gave my kids space to find a job they enjoyed without pushing them into one. It's important that they are happy and healthy. My mum and dad had nothing but they always gave my brother Gary and me time.

''I always tell them to breathe in the good times because it's easy to let them slip through quicker than you want. I give Roman advice about people and life in general but I'd never tell him what to do in his job [as a Capital FM presenter], as he's great at it.''