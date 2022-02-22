Martin Kemp couldn't buy records after Spandau Ballet's split - because it "made him feel physically sick".

The 'Gold' group - which was originally comprised of Tony Hadley, Steve Norman, John Keeble and brothers Martin and Gary Kemp - acrimoniously went their separate ways in 1990.

The new wave legends - who formed in 1979 - made a comeback in 2009 with a world tour, before parting ways again in 2019.

Martin told Radio Times magazine: “When Spandau Ballet split up in 1990, I had about eight years when I wouldn’t even buy a record because it made me feel physically sick.

“Being in Spandau was just one argument after the other. We’d go from arguing to being best friends to arguing. It’s been a trial the past few years.”

Martin has previously insisted he has "no beef" with his Spandau Ballet bandmates - but doesn't see them reuniting again.

The former 'EastEnders' star admitted that while it wouldn't take anything for him to get in a room with his ex-bandmates - who have fallen out countless times over the years - he's not keen on the idea of touring the world again.

He said in 2020: "We are a family that goes through stuff. We have our arguments and re-formed and then had more arguments.

Will we get back together? It’s a tough one because we’re at an age when I’d question if I’d enjoy a world tour again.

"I’m not sure I would want that back in my life. So looking back on the band with this album has been lovely."

Ex-frontman Tony's relationship with his bandmates hasn't been plain sailing.

In 1999, Tony, drummer John and sax player Steve were embroiled in a lawsuit over royalties with chief songwriter Gary, but they failed in their efforts.

Despite the lawsuit and arguments, Martin has insisted he personally doesn't have a bad word to say about any member of the 'True' band.

Asked if a reunion is possible, he added: "I have no beef with anyone in the band. I never had. I understand people want to see us together and I have a real guilt with that.

If it’s to be, it will be. There are five people who have to say 'yes' at the same time, not just me."

Tony quit in 2017, and despite calls from Gary to rejoin the band, he has vowed never to return.

In 2018, West End star Ross William Wild replaced Tony, before deciding to quit 11 months later.

However, Martin admitted it didn't feel like Spandau Ballet.

He said: "It was an experiment that we all had a lot of fun doing but, for me personally, it wasn’t Spandau. But we tried it.

"It didn’t work and we had to move on. And I don’t feel guilty about Ross as he had a great time doing it."