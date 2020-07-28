Martha Stewart is planning to smoke a joint with Chelsea Handler.

The 78-year-old lifestyle expert revealed that 45-year-old presenter Chelsea invited her to get together to smoke marijuana and Martha has accepted the offer.

She told Entertainment Tonight: ''I just took up Chelsea Handler's challenge to smoke a joint with her. I told her I haven't smoked a joint since the 1960s. So for me to smoke a joint is a really big deal. We haven't done it yet ... it has to be together, some time in the future.''

And Martha revealed she is working on a CBD skincare line, which will be out later this year.

She said: ''It's called 86 Elm. I haven't told anybody yet. I've been using that for the last six months, and I really think it has helped make my skin even more lustrous and good.''

Meanwhile, Martha is close friends with pot-loving rapper Snoop Dogg, 48, although she has previously insisted they didn't smoke together when working on 'Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party'.

She said: ''I made a pact early on doing this show that I would never enter Snoop's domain, his trailer. I've never gone as far as the first steps into his trailer. All the guests go into his trailer, by the way. But not Martha. I get kind of high from secondary smoke. I'm not a smoker myself, but the smoke is quite thick around the set.

''So someone smokes marijuana? Big deal! People smoke cigarettes and die from cancer. I haven't heard of anybody dying from cannabis. I'm quite egalitarian and liberal when it comes to stuff like that.''