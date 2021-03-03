Martha Stewart is her "most confident in tight pants".

The 79-year-old star - who modelled in her teens and 20s before working on Wall Street in the 1960s and 70s - has admitted she feels her best in a tight-fitted pair of slacks.

She told People: "Tight pants have always made me confident."

Martha recently revealed she would opt for hot pants with "plenty of leg and a little bit of your butt" during her time as a stockbroker.

She said recently: "And I looked great in them. We would sit with our feet up on our desks, and I had high-heeled shoes on or boots. And that's what we wore to work.

"We were the real thing. You saw the movie 'Wall Street?' I lived it. I mean, every man on Wall Street was trying to get you. Every man was trying to touch you in the cab. We had martinis for lunch … [I] was a modest girl. I did not f*** around, if you want to use that word."

Elsewhere, Martha spoke about teaming up with Easy Spirit on a footwear brand, which she hailed as "fashionable, yet functional".

She said: "We wanted to provide the woman on the go with comfortable shoes that are fashionable, yet functional.

"Our collection includes stylish shoes for people who understand that comfort is so important and each of our shoes offers support and effortless ease where you need it the most."

Meanwhile, Martha recently admitted she found the #MeToo movement "really painful".

The entrepreneur has known "almost every single one" of the men who were accused and explained why she has complicated feelings about some allegations.

She said: "It has been really painful for me. I’ve known almost every single one of the famous guys that has been accused and set aside.

"Some were certainly guilty of a lot of what was accused. But some were - it’s just their awful personalities.

"I am not going to mention their names, but I know those people very, very well, and you know the man just talks about sex during dinner. That doesn’t mean anything to me."