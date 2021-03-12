Just over a week after dropping their latest single, and a few days after proclaiming the demise of bands, Maroon 5 (Well, Adam Levine at least) have teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion for the video to accompany 'Beautiful Mistakes'. Hot Girl Meg and the 'Sugar' singer from Maroon 5 hook up for their first collaborative track together and take a trippy trip around LA while they're at it.
Rather bizarrely, or maybe not, Adam Levine, the lead singer of Maroon 5, is without his band in the film, just days after calling out his perception that there is currently a lack of bands in music. Talking about the shoot Levine said, "She (Megan Thee Stallion) is a superstar, but really in the truest sense, man, she's all class, and just we had the best time shooting the video, and it was just a lot of fun, man, I was cracking jokes the whole time, making her laugh."
In the video, shot by renowned director Sophie Muller (Blur/No Doubt/Annie Lennox/Rihanna/Selena Gomez etc), Adam embarks on a trip around LA. Levine starts his journey as he nonchalantly strolls around the back streets, reflecting on the "bittersweet" memories of his girlfriend. Happening upon a maroon (Who'd have guessed?) convertible Cadillac he hops in and takes a drive but it's not long before things turn psychedelic.
Levine's navigates his car through the neon palms before taking flight over the Griffith Observatory, a blinged up Hollywood sign and the downtown cityscape of LA itself. Half way through the Technicolor delight Megan Thee Stallion pops up in a high-neck rubber swimsuit to taunt Levine in a drive by. The pair eventually hook up to enjoy the ride together spreading the joy of Randy's Donuts as they go.
There's a riot of colour throughout the video and it does look like the two of them did have had "the best time" making it. As a combo, Adam and Meg work surprisingly well together and as a duo I don't think they were on anyone's radar except themselves. Maybe it was all just one of those 'Beautiful Mistakes'.
